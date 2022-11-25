Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Give Up His Hip-Hop Career for $100 Million

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not really about that life. The rapper has shared that he is ready to give up the rap game for good money.

The rapper shared this on Instagram on Wednesday, in a photo in which he told his followers that he was willing to sell the storage device for $100 million, and that once the transfer is complete, he would quit rapping.

“You can have it for 100 million,” he wrote in the story, “and I’ll never rap again on everything.”

This got many people talking, with some wondering if this was a call to rap farms out there to contact him for the deal.

See his post:

