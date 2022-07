YoungBoy New Broke Again has been found not guilty in the federal gun case following his arrest in Los Angeles last year.

Now, Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon who has been folliwjng the case closely has confirmed the not guilty verdict.

“I feel great,” YoungBoy told the magazine.

NBA YoungBoy NOT GUILTY. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) July 15, 2022

