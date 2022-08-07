Rapper Young Slo-Be Has been Shot Dead

Young Slo-Be is dead.

The California rapper was shot and killed on Friday, CBS News reports, adding that when officers arrived on the scene, they found him with fatal injuries.

No suspect information had been arrested as at press time.

“Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn’t appear to be random,” CBS notes.

Also, Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based company which worked with the rapper, confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday.

“We’re devastated to announce that rising star Young Slo-Be was shot & killed this morning,” the company wrote. “It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye. Our condolences go out to his family & loved ones.”

Thizzler On The Roof also released a full statement on Slo-Be’s tragic death, writing:

“We are saddened to confirm that Young Slo-Be was killed this morning in Manteca, CA. We’ve worked with Slo-Be since 2020, and from early on we knew that his work ethic and the care he put into his artistry would take him very far. He saw the most mainstream success with his song “I Love You” which has gone viral on TikTok, but he also leaves behind a strong catalog with multiple albums and a cult following that has followed him for years.”

“We had high hopes for Young Slo-Be’s career and looked forward to doing more great work together. This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn’t so common. We’ll miss him dearly.”

The rapper was 29.

