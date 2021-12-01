Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Rapper Young Dolph Laid to Rest in Memphis Funeral

Young Dolph has been laid to rest in a private funeral.

The rapper who was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was buried in Memphis in a ceremony attended by his loved ones posting pictures and videos, which included photos of Dolph and his grandmother from reportedly the first time she ever flew on a plane.

Recall that Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

See some of the images from the ceremony:

