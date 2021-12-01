Rapper Young Dolph Laid to Rest in Memphis Funeral

Young Dolph has been laid to rest in a private funeral.

The rapper who was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was buried in Memphis in a ceremony attended by his loved ones posting pictures and videos, which included photos of Dolph and his grandmother from reportedly the first time she ever flew on a plane.

Recall that Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

See some of the images from the ceremony:

Pictures from inside of Young Dolph’s funeral program. The picture of him and his grand mother on what I’m told by family friend is the first time she ever flew. pic.twitter.com/KoiGj0uWnq — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 30, 2021

Here is video of #YoungDolph’s funeral in Memphis pic.twitter.com/LKK5qkoEjN — Payway ✪ (@ChrisPayway) November 30, 2021

