Rapper Young Buck Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing His Ex-Girlfriend’s Car

Complex has confirmed that rapper Young Buck was arrested for vandalism after he allegedly damaged his ex-girlfriend’s car.

Per the outlet: “the incident happened on Wednesday. In an arrest affidavit, police say the rapper’s ex reported a domestic disturbance. Buck had texted her earlier that day to let her know he was coming over; however, she said when he didn’t receive a response from her, he started kicking her front door.”

The outlet adds that after he left, the ex “went outside and saw that he had smashed her car up, which had been sitting in her driveway, on the driver’s side and passenger’s side. The incident was captured on film and police verified the damage to her vehicle.”

The rapper was under a $1,000 bond but has already been released.

