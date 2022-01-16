Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Reportedly Shot Dead in Drive-By Shooting

The hip-hop community has lost yet another rapper. this time it is Wavy Navy Pooh.

According to Complex, the Miami rapper was shot and killed while driving with his family on Friday, at an intersection in south Miami.

Speaking with the press, police said that the rapper whose real name is Shandler Beaubienwas behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry when an unknown person pulled up to the driver’s side and fired at least 15 shots. He was struck multiple times during the drive-by and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida police further added that a female passenger and Wavy’s two children—a five-year-old and an infant—were inside his vehicle when the ambush took place. None of the passengers were harmed.

“An unknown subject in a four-door Lexus, a gray Lexus, approached him from the driver’s side, opened fire and then fled westbound on 152nd Street,” Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the outlet. “On the front seat, there was a one-year-old child in a car seat that easily could have been struck by gunfire and taken his life.”

Wavy’s record label, Quality Control, confirmed his death on social media Saturday.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of one of our beloved artist, Wavy Navy Pooh,” the imprint wrote in a statement. “Wavy put his heart and soul into his music. He believed in giving back to his community as well as sharing his hardships through his music. Wavy, your Quality Control family loves you and will forever miss you. Your Life was a blessing and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

He was 28.

