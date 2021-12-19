Sunday, December 19, 2021
ADANNE

Rapper Wale Teases Nigerian Fans: “Lagos, I’m Outside.”

Wale is back in Nigeria and everyone is super excited to meet him.

The Nigeria-American rapper took to his Twitter today to announce that he is in Lagos, and although he did not share more information about his visit – like if he is here for a concert or if he is visiting family and friends – fans are happy with the news.

It has been a while, and now everyone is barraging him for more details about his vist.

See his post that stirred the reactions:

ADANNE

