Rapper Wale Teases Nigerian Fans: “Lagos, I’m Outside.”

Wale is back in Nigeria and everyone is super excited to meet him.
The Nigeria-American rapper took to his Twitter today to announce that he is in Lagos, and although he did not share more information about his visit – like if he is here for a concert or if he is visiting family and friends – fans are happy with the news.
It has been a while, and now everyone is barraging him for more details about his vist.
See his post that stirred the reactions:
Lagos I’m outside
— Wale (@Wale) December 19, 2021