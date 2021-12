Wale is currently enjoying the holidays in Nigeria and his taste pallette is ever grateful for the experience.

The American rapper bore witness to the tastiness of Nigerian delicacies such that he has hailed yam and eggs as the best Nigerian food combination.

Wale took to Twitter to testify to the wonders of this meal writing;

“After further review…Yam n Egg is undefeated. Best Naija meal to exist… Who understands?”

