Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Rapper Vico Loses Mother 3 Months After Father’s Passing

Vico has lost his mother just three months after the death of his father.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to mourn his parents asking why death has been this wicked to him.

In the video he shared, Vico revered that his father died on September 1 and bow his mother has joined him.

” I lost my dad last September this year and now lost my sweet mom again? Somebody should help me ask God which is death so wicked? This life is so unfair to me?

“I don’t think I deserve this pain by death..pls come come back to us don’t go with dad now.” He also added his bank details to for those who intend to support him.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: