Rapper Vic Mensa Arrested by U.S. Customs Agents on Suspicion of Possession of Shrooms

Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested by U.S. Customs Agents this weekend after he allegedly arrived at an airport with illicit mushrooms in his possession.

TMZ reports that the rapper flew into Dulles International Airport outside D.C. on Saturday, following a trip from Ghana. He was then taken into custody after authorities discovered he was carrying Psilocybin mushrooms, a Schedule I substance under federal law.

He has now been booked for felony narcotics possession.

A source told TMZ that “the feds are still testing the substance they allegedly found to confirm it is what they think it is.”

Check him out in Ghana:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...