Vector is a proud girl dad and did not hesitate to celebrate his little girl i who is a year old today, December 2.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to pen a lovely message in honour of his daughter, Iyioluwadamilola.

Vector revealed that when it was time to name her, he wanted a name that would reflect everything he wanted in his bloodline: The honour of God, ancestry, universe, life and blessing to him.

See his beautiful message to his little girl below.

