Rapper Trouble Fatally Shot at 34 Years Old

Rapper Trouble is reportedly dead.

Per Complex, the news of his death was circulating on social media on Sunday before it was confirmed by Def Jam that the Atlanta native had really passed on.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob,” the label said on their Instagram.

Later, CBS shared that they have an eye on a suspect identified as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, and that they have issued a warrant for his arrest. The report also said that the rapper was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Conyers and that police arrived at the scene after a shooting was called in at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A bit about his career, per Complex: “Born Mariel Semonte Orr, Trouble released his first mixtape December 17th in 2011, which included the song “Bussin.” He later signed to Mike Will Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records through Interscope Records in 2017 and released Edgewood in 2018 and Thug Luv in 2020. Trouble had also collaborated with Drake, The Weeknd, Lupe Fiasco, Quavo, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and more.”

He was 34.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...