Rapper Trina is not Interesting in a Rap Battle With Khia: ‘I Don’t Have the Time’

Trina is not interested in any rap battle with Khia.

The rapper made this clear during a chat with the folks at Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, where she talked about her career and her feud with Khia.

In case you missed their beef: they have been going at each other since the 2000s, after Trina’s success with the 2000 single “Da Baddest Bitch,” which Khia alleged she wrote but never got any credit.

Recently, Khia challenged Trina to a Verzuz battle, and in response, Trina says she is not giving the woman any time of her day.

“I would battle anybody—it is what it is. I have records [I] get on stage and do what I do and if you another female artist, I’m ready,” Trina said. “But when it comes to this particular person, the level of disrespect is beyond. I don’t know you. If I don’t know you, I’m not entertaining or feeding into you. That’s just me. Now, it’s two sides of me. It’s this side that’s this polished side but then I’m from Liberty City, Miami, Florida.”

“I don’t have the time. If I have nothing to do, I wasn’t traveling, if I was sitting at home with my feet up, bored, not booked—oh it’s a war. We could go at it. But I don’t really have the time for that,” Trina continued around the 45:30 minute mark. “I’m so busy making sure my bag is good and making sure everything around me is good and buying property and doing stuff that makes sense. Please explain to me why I am going on the internet with another girl that I don’t know, like never said hi to, what for? That’s not even my vibe. … I’m from the streets … when I see you, it’s on sight. … I don’t have beef with you.”

Watch the interview:

