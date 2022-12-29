Rapper Theophilus London is Reportedly Missing

Family and friends of rapper Theophilus London have reported that they are searching for the artist.

Per THR, the Trinidad and Tobago star has been gone for too long, since July, which is why his family filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday.

In a statement shared by his father, Lary Moses London, they wanted to let the rapper know that they love him and that people are searching for him.

“Wherever you are send us some signal,” his father wrote, in part. “No matter what we will come get you son.”

A bit about him, per THR:

“Theophilus London has put out three studio albums, the most recent being 2020’s Bebey, which was self-released. His 2014 album, Vibes, was backed by Warner Bros. Records and produced by Kanye “Ye” West, who is also featured on a track.”

Fans are hoping he will be found soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...