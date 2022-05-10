Rapper T-Pain Celebrates Becoming a Restaurant Owner: ‘I’m Taking the Leap on Anything I Truly Love’

Congratulations to T-Pain!

The rapper is set to embark on his 17-city Road to Wiscansin Tour, which begins on Tuesday in San Francisco, and before this is set to happen, he took to his Twitter to announce a piece of major news: he is now a restaurant owner!

“I DID IT BOIS!!!! Im officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as shit. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared,” he wrote, adding, “I’ve learned that if I’m not afraid, that means I’m in my comfort zone, that may be what some ppl want but as comfortable as it is in there, it also gets fuggen BORING!”

And people are so happy for him.

See the posts:

I DID IT BOIS!!!! Im officially a restaurant owner. Got my keys today and I’m scared as shit. BUT! I can no longer ignore the paths God has set for me just because I don’t understand or I’m scared. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/wQQCNTpfbe — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 8, 2022

In this new chapter of my life I’m taking the leap on anything I truly love and believe in. I’m fully in control and don’t have to ask for permission to believe in myself anymore. (3/4) — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 8, 2022

