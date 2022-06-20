Rapper T.I. Slams VH1 for Suspending Production on ‘Family Hustle’ Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. finally has some words for folks at VH1 for suspending production of his family’s TV show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, after he and his wife Tiny Harris were accused of sexual abuse.

Recall that the drama made waves last year that he and his wife were sexually abusing women and even drugging them. And it wasn’t long before VH1 decided to suspend the production of season 4 of his family show.

Now, the rapper has slammed the network’s decision.

“I wish TI Family Hustle still came out” with his song “Fuck Em” playing in the background. In the caption, the Atlanta native called out VH1 because he thought the network had “no loyalty,” “jumped to conclusions,” and delivered “no apology.”

“@vh1 13 years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women??? No problem,” he wrote.

See his post:

