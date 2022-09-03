Rapper T.I. on His Son’s Arrest: ‘He’s Chasing After the Wrong Sh*t’

T.I.’s son King recently got arrested.

Per Complex, the 18-year-old was arrested for unknown reasons, and speaking about the incident, T.I. told fans that his son will eventually end up in prison if he keeps doing the wrong things.

“Got a small request,” T.I. said. “Stop hitting me and getting in my comments, telling me what to tell King, okay? I know my son. Think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama, and his grandmama? His ass going to prison if he goddamn keeps up. His ass going to prison. Ain’t no way around it. Ain’t nothing I’m going to be able to do it about it. Can’t nobody stop it but him. I’ve already had the conversation, I’ve already made my peace with it. ‘Cause I know that energy—I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s gonna turn out.”

He continued, “King’s a good kid. He’s chasing after the wrong shit and I trust in God to deal with it the way he see fit. … Now, he going have to go through it and get through it.”

Watch him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...