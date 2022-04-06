Rapper T.I. Gets Into Heated Exchange With Comedian Who Mentioned His Sexual Assault Allegations

A video has surfaced showing the moment rapper T.I. got into a heated exchnaged with a comedian who mentioned the sexual assault allegations involving him.

According to Baller Alert, the exchange happened on Monday night during an open mic comedy event at Our Bar ATL. And from the clip, T.I. is seen standing next to the stage confronting host Lauren Knight after she mentioned the sexual assault allegations against Tip and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

T.I. denies the accusations and reminded the audience that the assault case was ultimately dismissed in Los Angeles court.

“There was no fucking crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” he says in the mic, before Knight attempts to interject. “Shut the fuck up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that shit, n***a, I’m gonna check yo mother fuckin’ ass as long as it takes. N***a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something.”

He continued: “Ain’t no mother fucking case, ain’t never been no mother fucking case. ’Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n***a, I’m gon’ mother fuckin’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

Watch the clip:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...