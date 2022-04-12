Rapper T.I. Finally Breaks Silence After He Got Booed During Comedy Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

T.I. has a response for those who booed him on April 9 at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center.

Recall that the event featured the likes Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, and included performances by Lil’ Kim, T.I., Moneybagg Yo, and music by DJ Envy.

When T.I. got on the stage not to perform but to do comedy, people began to boo him. Read more about the embarrassing moment here.

Now, he has something to say.

“Embracing every part of the process,” Tip wrote on Instagram. “Enjoying every step of the journey. We don’t fold we FIGHT‼️ Fall or fly til the bitter end. New York I Love You & Thank You for one of my favorite moments in my comedic career. Adversity is just what I DO🤷🏽‍♂️…. shit get easy and i get bored so…this aughta keep my mind at work & motivated.”

Check out the response:

