Rapper Swae Lee Files for Joint Custody of Baby Daughter With Brazilian Model

Swae Lee has filed to have joint custody of her baby daughter with Brazilian model Aline Martins.

TMZ reports that the Rae Sremmurd rapper, who fathered the child with Martins in 2020, filed the petition in a Los Angeles court in July. And sources close to the situation said his “motivation for going to court is that he wants a real relationship with his daughter, and that includes sleeping at his home and spending significant time with her.”

Only last year, Martins spoke about Swae’s relationship with their daughter, saying, “I would like him to give love and be a present father, but I won’t be humiliating myself either. I think my daughter doesn’t deserve that.”

Meanwhile, Swae Lee is reportedly paying child support to Martins, who claims she’s racked up $15,000 in expenses, rent, and prenatal care.

“Swae takes his role as a father very seriously,” the rapper’s lawyer told TMZ. “He’s absolutely committed to sharing parenting responsibilities to give his daughter a healthy and loving upbringing.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

