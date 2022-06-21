Rapper Stormzy Recieves Honourary Degree From the University of Exeter

Congratulations to Stormzy!

The rapper has just been awarded an honourary degree from the University of Exeter, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to social and racial justice.

The news came as a surprise to fans on social media, who are now lauding him for being an important voice of his generation in the UK and around the world.

Check out the video:

🎓 Congratulations to Stormzy, who received an honorary degree from The University of Exeter today in recognition of his outstanding leadership in social and racial justice. pic.twitter.com/jDv1cGEFnh — SpotlightFirst (@SpotlightFirst_) June 21, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...