Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Rapper Stormzy Recieves Honourary Degree From the University of Exeter

Congratulations to Stormzy!

The rapper has just been awarded an honourary degree from the University of Exeter, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to social and racial justice.

The news came as a surprise to fans on social media, who are now lauding him for being an important voice of his generation in the UK and around the world.

Check out the video:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: