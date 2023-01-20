Rapper Snoop Dogg Shoots His Shot at Tems

Calvin Broadus jr. aka Snoop Dogg has shot his shot at Tems.

The American rapper went online to request the Nigerian songstress to come make a record with him.

In the video which went viral on Friday, January 20, Snoop Dogg revealed that Tems has got his whole family dancing to her songs, hence, he needs one with her.

He said, “Yo, Tems, when we gon make a record? You know I’m a fan.I had to get that out the way now let’s get to the s**. Let’s make a f** hit record girl. You be having my whole family dancing to your s**. I need one with you and you can post that.”

