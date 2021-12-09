Rapper Slim 400 Shot Dead in Los Angeles

Slim 400 is dead.

TMZ is reporting that the West Coast hip-hop artist has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was gunned down Wednesday night by unknown persons in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The police confirmed this to TMZ, although they did not share any details about the circumstances or who the suspects in his murder are.

Also, hip hop podcast No Jumper was the first to report Slim 400’s death. The videos of the crime scene are already making the rounds on Youtube.

Slim 400 was 33.

