Skepta has unveiled yet another layer to himself as he is making his debut into the art world with his painting ‘Mama Goes to Market’. ⠀

⠀

The British-Nigerian rapper’s painting will go on public exhibition in Sotherby’s New Bond Street galleries before it is auctioned.



⠀

Skepta said, “I live and breath art in everything I do, everything I think.”

