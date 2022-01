Just like the rest of us changed dates at the turn of the new year, Shina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo changed both date and address.

The rapper and cousin to singer and music executive, Davido showed off his newly acquired mansion on his Instagram page.

Sina who tied the knot with his lover in the latter part of 2021 captioned a photo of his new house;.

“NEW YARD! New year just started and God already showing off 2022.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...