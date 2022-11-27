Rapper Saweetie Shares Self-Affirming Post After Her Album Sells 2,000 Copies

Saweetie has never been one to shy away from challenges.

Recently, news surfaced that her Single Life EP will sell less than 2,000 copies in its first week. This stirred heated reactions, with many people wondering why someone with over 13 million followers on social media could sell so low numbers.

But Saweetie is unpertubed.

“I make music for pretty bitches! if you can’t relate i understand,” she told followers yesterday on Twitter.

See the post:

i make music for pretty bitches! if you can’t relate i understand 🙇🏽‍♀️💗🫶🏽 — iCY MAMiii (@Saweetie) November 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...