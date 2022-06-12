Rapper Saucy Santana Speaks Up After Over Old Tweets of Him Insulting Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Saucy Santana has a message for folks who have a problem with the things he said about Blue Ivy and her mother Beyonce: He is no longer who is used to be when he was 20.

The Beyhive unearthed his old tweets from 2014, in which he insulted Beyoncé and referred to to Blue Ivy as “nappy headed.”

In another tweet, he said, “Im sorry but North West CLEARS Blue Ivy.”

This stirred heated exchange on social media after an artist called BeatKing told him to apoogise at his event in Houston, Texas tomorrow – Beyonce’s town. “Bruh you need to just apologize on stage tomorrow at Summer Jam cause you got a whole show in Houston tomorrow and the Houston BeyHive hit a lil different,” BeatKing wrote.

Saucy felt insulted by the tweet. “Bruh you dead ass just texted tryna get me to help you get a song w/ Caresha. That means you got my number. Don’t speak to me publicly with no bullshit tryna get a moment. U could’ve texted that or had no comment at all.”

And then he accused everyone calling him out of being “woke” and of bullying celebrities like him.

“Fake woke ass bitches!!!! People don’t care about old tweets,” he wrote. “The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

Santanta added, “Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a bitch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in shit that don’t involve me.” “Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat,” the rant continued. See his tweets: View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

