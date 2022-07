Roddy Ricch was performing at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival in Switzerland when a fan jumped onto the stage and grabbed his leg.

The video making round shows that the rapper was performing his hit track, “The Box,” and stops mid-way when he noticed the security guard wrestling an overzealous fan.

Things they take a shocking turn when the fan grabs Ricch’s leg, and reacting to this, the rapper kicks him violently, before the fan is removed.

