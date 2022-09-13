Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

PnB Rock is dead.

The Philadelphia rapper was shot dead yesterday, September 12, in a robbery attempt at a restaurant in Los Angeles. This was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times and TMZ report, which said that the artist suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the unknown assailants robbed him of his jewelry. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A bit about him, per Pitchfork:

Born Rakim Hasheem Allen on December 9, 1991, he grew up in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. His stage name PnB Rock is derived from the corner of Patorius and Baynton streets in his hometown. In 2014 he the song “My City Needs Something,” a lament for the violence he experienced as a youth; the video features a child shot while playing basketball. “People were dying, people were getting killed by cops,” he told the FADER in 2016. “If I listen to that song, I’ll cry.”

He was 30 years old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...