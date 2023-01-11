Rapper Phyno Refutes Claim that He Suffers from Sickle Cell Anemia

Chibuzor Azubuike aka Phyno was quick to set the record straight after someone alleged he suffered from sickle cell anemia on Wednesday, January 11.

The rapper debunked the claim after a Twitter user alleged that her love for the musician increased when she learnt about his health condition.

The tweep, @Ellepeter had written;

“Since I heard Phyno has sickle cell the love tripled, I pray God grants him the strength to keep fighting❤️”

Responding to Peter, the Phyno said, “Lol. No, I’m not sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it tho(ugh).”

Lol . No I’m not sickle cell. Love to everyone fighting it tho https://t.co/WmFIxlvZT5 — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) January 11, 2023

