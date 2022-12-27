Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.

The rapper who is yet to release new music in 2022, answered a fan who asked him what was happening as there was neither new music or the OLIC concert this year.

The YBNL boss has replied that he is still cooking as he’s trying to go harder than ever.

Photos of Olamide in the studio and also BTS shots from what appears to be a video shoot location have made their way online, assuring his fans that he is indeed working.

