Rapper OhTrapstar Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Duplex

OhTrapstar reportedly is one of the three people who died in Miami, Florida, after their car crashed into a duplex.

According to WSVN, this unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday in the early hours, and the Miami Police have identified the dead as 23-year-old Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 22-year-old Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, and 23-year-old Ernesto Enrique Carralero, who released music under the name OhTrapstar.

He is related to rapper Lil Pump.

“It was a big hit, and then, once we looked, we saw the fire, automatically we called the cops. … We looked out our window, and then we saw the car on fire, and we couldn’t tell if it hit the house,” a witness told the local news station, per Complex.

The rapper cousin Lil Ominous also shared a post on Instagram confirming his death. “Love you little bro,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I couldn’t be there for you. I’m so sad right now. You don’t deserve that. We made so many memories since we were young, trying to teach you how to rap, play basketball, and treat your mother right. I miss you bro u will forever be in my heart.”

