Rapper NLE Choppa and Girlfriend Marissa Suffer Miscarriage

NLE Choppa and his girlfriend lost their pregnancy, the woman shared on her Instagram recently.

They were preparing to have a baby boy, who was going to be named Seven Da’Shun Potts. Something happened and they lost him. Now, the parents have decided to share the story with the world.

“Talking bout this is so hard,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Choppa. “But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey.”

She continued, ““There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also helps to open up and let other women know that they aren’t alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it. Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby. Seven Da’Shun Potts. #Forever7.”

The rapper acknowledged the loss on his Twitter.

See their posts:

Seven Da’Shun Potts 👼🕊 #FOREVER7 RIP My Lil One 💔💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 6, 2022

