Rapper Nas’ California Home Reportedly Burglarized

TMZ is reporting that Nas has fallen victim to burglars.

Per the outlet, the rapper’s Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend while he was in New York City. The robbery was carried out by two men who allegedly broke into the rapper’s residence through a rear door on Saturday evening.

Nas’ team reportedly saw the burglars leaving with two bags filled with items on a Ring camera, and alerted authorities. But they were gone by the time the police arrived.

TMZ adds that the robbers ravaged his residence and the exact value of the stolen items is unclear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...