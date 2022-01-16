Rapper N6 Shades A Yoruba Movie for its Subtitle

N6 has no chill at all especially when it comes to things where expertise/excellence is expected.

The rapper and OAP posted a clip from a Yoruba movie on his Instagram stories, calling to attention the incorrect spelling in the subtitling and shading it in the same breath.

In the frame N6 captured, the subtitle read, “She has taken ten pants of blood” as opposed to “She has taken ten pints of blood”. He added the not-so-subtle shade saying, “At this point we can say that her life is hanging on a G string”.

