Rapper N6 Calls Out DJ DimpleNipple, Says She Has “Olosho” Mentality

Rapper N6 has lent his voice to the ongoing social media brouhaha involving DJ DimpleNipple and D’Prince.

The OAP shared his thoughts on Hsi Instagram stories, faulting the dancer for her reaction to D’Prince’s request to meet at a hotel in Ikoyi for a business meeting.

N6 noted that DJ DimpleNipple has an “Olosho mentality’ which is reason her mind would automatically think sex after a venue for the meeting was suggested.

He pointed out that hotels have more than just bedrooms and DimpleNipple fumbled the bad because she was too eager to jump to a “silly” conclusion.

