Rapper Lil Wayne Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Bouncer Who Accused Him of Assault in 2016

Lil Wayne has now reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed against him by a bouncer who accused him of assault outside a Hollywood club in 2016.

According to Fox 11, Andrew Nunemacher’s lawyers filed court documents this week that said that the case had been conditionally resolved. The details of the settlement are not public, but they noted that his attorneys plan to file papers to dismiss the case by the start of June.

Per Complex, Nunemacher had alleged that “he suffered mental and emotional harm in connection with the incident, which he said left him with physical injuries rendering him unable to work. He was employed as a bouncer at Hyde Sunset at the time of the incident, which he claimed went down on June 27, 2016. He said a person with Weezy became angry when he wouldn’t let them in, and that as a result the rapper punched Nunemacher and threw alcohol on him as he hit the ground.”

And according to the lawsuit filed in June 2017, Wayne allegedly called him “white boy” after hitting him. The bouncer’s lawyers said the attack was racially motivated.

Lil Wayne, via his attorneys, has denied the allegations and said security camera evidence shows no such assault. His lawyers said Nunemacher “had no issue working the rest of his shift following the alleged incident.”

