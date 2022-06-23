Thursday, June 23, 2022
Rapper Lil Tjay Reportedly Shot in New Jersey

Complex is reporting that the police has arrested the man who allegedly shot rapper Lil TJay yesterday in New Jersey.

Per the outlet, 27-year-old Mohamed Konate was taken into custody hours after he opened fire on the rapper during an attempted robbery at a shopping center. Tjay was was terribly wounded, while his friend Anthony Boyd was shot only once.

The rapper is currently undergoing medical treatment, and the police add that the suspect in the shooting is now facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, a multiple weapons-related charges.

