Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on Monday while on his way to the set of his upcoming music video with Ice Spice.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, he has been charged with gun possession. And shortly after the news surfaced, onlookers posted footage of Lil Tjay being taken away in handcuffs.

Check out the moment he got whisked away:

