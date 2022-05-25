Rapper Lil Kim Confirms Her Biopic is in the Works

Fans of Lil Kim can get excited as a look into her life is set to the hot the screen in the near future.

The American rapper hailed as Queen Bee by fans has confirmed that a biopic about her life is in the works.

Lil Kim made this known while celebrating the late Notorious BIG’s posthumous 50th birthday last week in New York.

She confirmed the news to New York Post that a biopic is on the way and added thst the film will closely follow her upcoming memoir, which is slated to hit shelves later this year. “Everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...