Rapper Lil Keed is Dead at Age 24

Family members of rapper Lil Keed has confirmed that he has died.

His mother and his brother Lil Gotit, and even thought close to Keed, took to their social media to share that he passed on. But they did not share the cause of his death.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Gotit wrote. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.” Gotit posted an additional message on Instagram Stories: “Whyyy bra, whyyy u leave me bra.”

Quana Bandz, Keed’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter Naychur, also sharing a post in whichs he mourned him.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

She continued, “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY.”

See their posts.

Keed was 24.

