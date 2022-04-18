Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Rapper Lil Durk Calls out Folks in Relationship for Being Fake

Lil Durk believes many people in relationships are fake owing to their behaviour towards their partners.

The 29-year-old rapper who recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, India Royale  after he popped the question on stage in his hometown of Chicago, tweeted his thoughts on relationship matters

Lil Durk said that going a full day without talking to your lover if you’re in a relationship means the relationship is fake. He tweeted, “If you can go a whole day without talking to your lover that sh*t fake ”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: