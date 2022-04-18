Rapper Lil Durk Calls out Folks in Relationship for Being Fake

Lil Durk believes many people in relationships are fake owing to their behaviour towards their partners.

The 29-year-old rapper who recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, India Royale after he popped the question on stage in his hometown of Chicago, tweeted his thoughts on relationship matters

Lil Durk said that going a full day without talking to your lover if you’re in a relationship means the relationship is fake. He tweeted, “If you can go a whole day without talking to your lover that sh*t fake ”

