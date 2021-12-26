Rapper Kodak Black Under Fire for Subjecting His 6-Year-old Son to Sexual Assault

Kodak Black is catching a lot of flak on Twitter.

The rapper threw a bash this holiday and brought a stripper to twerk on his 6-year-old son, Yak. The video stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people calling on child services to arrest the rapper for subjecting the child to sexual abuse.

See the reactions:

Kodak Black getting his son started with Grown women at a young age 👀 pic.twitter.com/B0T4EWvYCu — 😴 (@Splashystackss) December 23, 2021

Expecting an arrest or at least a court date with Child Protective Services to come out of this. https://t.co/vVjJIJwk5F — SB 🌕 (@sugabelly) December 26, 2021

This shit is sad. Sex is taught as an achievement for young boys and it’s why so many female pedophiles get away with it and stay unexposed. https://t.co/i5RLCvLCwm — Younis (@younityyy) December 26, 2021

this is so fked up…both him and the woman in the picture need to be arrested https://t.co/7DsbOg9wXm — ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏chrixx (@chrixprint) December 26, 2021

Ironic that str8 people try to brand the lgbt community as ppl who “force shit on kids” when heteros are literally the only community who does it. Lol (well…I guess them and bible thumpers too, but those two identities usually come as a package deal.) https://t.co/AxwifSr6CN — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) December 26, 2021

A lot of homophobes would subject their sons to sexual assault so they don’t ‘become gay’ but everyday we won’t stop hearing “stop shoving your sexuality down our throats.” This is how many boys are introduced to masculinity. Every single adult involved should be locked up. https://t.co/OE6dg8rEgI — ULOMA (@ulxma) December 25, 2021

Call it what it is, pedophilia. https://t.co/A8hX3Okk40 — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) December 25, 2021

That’s sexual assault. Additionally teaching his son to objectify women early. This is the start of trauma and y’all undermining it https://t.co/m1IkP2xaQe — Anastasia Gracia (@agracia623) December 25, 2021

