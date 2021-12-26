Sunday, December 26, 2021
ADANNE

Rapper Kodak Black Under Fire for Subjecting His 6-Year-old Son to Sexual Assault

Kodak Black is catching a lot of flak on Twitter.

The rapper threw a bash this holiday and brought a stripper to twerk on his 6-year-old son, Yak. The video stirred heated reactions on social media, with many people calling on child services to arrest the rapper for subjecting the child to sexual abuse.

