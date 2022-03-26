Rapper JT in Year as She Sends Dog Off to ‘College’

JT couldn’t hold back the tears when it was time for her ‘canine baby’ to leave home for ‘college.’

The rapper and one half of singing group, City Girls shared with her fans that her dog, Bean was of to a 2-week training.

JT posted photos of herself crying, noting that she was going to miss her dog so much and wondered who would hold her down during that period.

She had to let social media folks know she wasn’t going to tell them her business anymore when some of them laughed at her for crying as she insisted it was not funny.

