Rapper Johnny May Cash’s Girlfriend Says She Shot Him Dead in Self-Defense After He Assaulted Her

The woman who opened fire on rapper Johnny May Cash says she did it in self-defense.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 28-year-old Brianna Gibbs has been charged with murder merely hours after she opened fire on the 27-year-old drill artist. And speaking with the police, she shot him because she feared for her safety.

The drama started on Sunday when during an altercation at his home in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, he allegedly pulled out a chunk of her hair. His gun allegedly fell to the ground and she picked it up and then fled to the porch with the firearm in hand. She decided to shoot Cash if he “came out aggressively at her.”

In their statement, the Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told the court that she had fired multiple shots at Cash as he approached her on the porch. After the rapper fell back into the doorway, Gibbs reportedly grabbed her phone and fired one more shot from beyond the front steps. And when the Police arrived at the scene at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, both Cash and Gibbs were nowhere to be found.

He apparently was taken to the hospital where was proclaimed dead, while she went to her aunt’s.

She was reated for bruises on her legs and chest, and she also sustained a split lip that required stitches.

The police further said that they found a recent YouTube video that showed Cash punching Gibbs and slamming her into a wall “with such force that plaster can be seen falling in front of the camera.” He also told the court Tuesday that Cash was charged with domestic violence in 2015 and 2017. Court records show that both cases, which involved different woman, were eventually dropped.

Now, Gibbs’ team has argued for self-defense and the judge set the her bail at $100,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.

