Rapper JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot

JayDaYoungan is dead.

The American rapper reportedly passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in Louisiana. This was confirmed by this Facebook post made by the Bogalusa Police Department, which said that another “close family member,” Kenyatta Scott Sr., was injured in the shooting and is currently in stable condition.

Speaking about the tragedy, Kendall Bullen, chief of police for the Bogalusa Police Department, said in a statement per Complex:

“We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr,” Bogalusa PD wrote on Facebook. “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

JayDaYoungan, legal name Javorius Scott, was 24 years old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...