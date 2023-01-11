Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

Celebrity

Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.

The rapper and Nollywood actor, gave an update on his current state of health via a video on his Instagram page, on Tuesday, January 10.

In the clip, Ikechukwu was seen attempting to walk without crutches and also bend but couldn’t as he screamed out in pain.

Captioning the clip, he wrote,

“ Slowly but surely. I will get back walking. I will touch my toes without bending my knees. I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs. I will do back flip in February.

“All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off. Never again as God is my witness and healer. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I dey come. I will also gain the weight back.

This comes days after he shared his experiences during a Live session claiming that he is currently suffering from an illness called herniated disc and acute sciatica which have rendered his entire right side paralysed.

Latest

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

0
Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, 'Anikulapo' emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

0
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

0
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Celebrity

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

0
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo is Most Watched Film of 2022 on Netflix Naija

0
Kunle Afolayan had a good year in 2022 as his film, 'Anikulapo' emerged as the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria for the year 2022.
Celebrity

Peruzzi Shocks Fans With Lyrics of Hit Single, ‘Majesty’

0
Peruzzi gave quite the shocker to a lot of fans after he revealed the correct lyrics of his hit song, 'Majesty'.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tolani Baj Says We Can’t Fault Men for Cheating

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tolani Baj is of the opinion that we can't really fault men for cheating on their partners.
Read more

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura Celebrates Kehlani Following Her on Instagram

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It seems Beauty Tukura had amassed something of a global appeal and following on social media.
Read more

Ini Edo Links up with ‘Elijah of Our Time’, Pastor Jerry Eze

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ini Edo had a photo op moment with popular Abuja-based Pastor, Jerry Eze.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: