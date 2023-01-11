Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku Reveals Health Condition That Has Him Paralysed on Right Side

Ikechukwu Onunaku is currently suffering from a health condition that has left his right side completely paralysed.

The rapper and Nollywood actor, gave an update on his current state of health via a video on his Instagram page, on Tuesday, January 10.

In the clip, Ikechukwu was seen attempting to walk without crutches and also bend but couldn’t as he screamed out in pain.

Captioning the clip, he wrote,

“ Slowly but surely. I will get back walking. I will touch my toes without bending my knees. I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs. I will do back flip in February.

“All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off. Never again as God is my witness and healer. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I dey come. I will also gain the weight back.

This comes days after he shared his experiences during a Live session claiming that he is currently suffering from an illness called herniated disc and acute sciatica which have rendered his entire right side paralysed.

