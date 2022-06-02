Rapper Ikechukwu Cries Out After Cousin was Found Dead in School Hostel

Ikechukwu Onunaku has cried out in what he suspects was a foul play that led to the death of his cousin.

The rapper took to his Instagram to reveal that his wife’s 14-year-old cousin was found dead in his hostel at around 1am; beaten and bruised.

He posted a video of the teenager at his wedding which held last year and pointed out that there were too many holes in the version of the story by the school.

He noted that the boy was an SS2 student of Queen of the Holy Innocent Secondary School ogwume in Ideato lga.

Ikechukwu lamented the increase in these happenings in boarding schools and urged the media to “help bring light to the happenings surrounding this event and every other event concerning these children who we confidently give to schools to look after.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...