Rapper Ice Spice Replies Man Who Criticized Her Personal Style

Ice Spice had the perfect response for a Twitter user who had unkind things to say about her personal style.
The Twitter user posted a photo from Ice Spice’s video shoot in which she was wearing a white cropped coat, a stomach-baring fitted tank, red and white Jordans, an iced-out, and a lot more going on.
“Ice Spice needs a stylist bro,” the user wrote. “wtf is this??😵💫😵💫.”
And Ice Spice replied with a blistering response: “[You] won’t get it.”
Check it out:
January 18, 2023