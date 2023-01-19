Rapper Ice Spice Replies Man Who Criticized Her Personal Style

Ice Spice had the perfect response for a Twitter user who had unkind things to say about her personal style.

The Twitter user posted a photo from Ice Spice’s video shoot in which she was wearing a white cropped coat, a stomach-baring fitted tank, red and white Jordans, an iced-out, and a lot more going on.

“Ice Spice needs a stylist bro,” the user wrote. “wtf is this??😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

And Ice Spice replied with a blistering response: “[You] won’t get it.”

Check it out:

u wouldn't get it https://t.co/fn6YEmDR6t — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 18, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...