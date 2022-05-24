Rapper Gunna Denied Bond, His Trial Date Set for January 2023

New reports have confirmed that a judge has refused to grant rapper Gunna bond and instead has set his trial date for early next year.

Speaking about this on Twitter, reporter Jewel Wicker, who was at the hearing, confirmed that Gunna’s trial date has been set for Jan. 9, 2023. And with the bond denied, the rapper’s lawyer has the option of filing another motion in the future.

This comes a report from Fox 5 Atlanta said that Gunna entered a not guilty plea on Monday on one count of allegedly violating Georgia racketeering law. And it is worthy to note that prosecutors have said that the rapper isn’t judge an associate of Young Thug and the YSL gang, but a “documented gang member” and someone who was in a “command position.” For this reason, the judge said Gunna represents a “danger to witnesses and other folks tied to this.”

Meanwile, Young Thug’s bond grant has been delayed due to an unspecified “conflict of interest.”

